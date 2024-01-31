ukenru
Russian State Duma approves a bill to confiscate property for "fake news" about the Russian army

Russian State Duma approves a bill to confiscate property for "fake news" about the Russian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20991 views

The Russian State Duma has approved a bill that allows for the confiscation of property from people convicted of spreading "fake news" about the Russian military or discrediting the Russian armed forces.

The Russian State Duma has passed a bill on the confiscation of property for so-called "fakes" about the Russian armed forces. The document will come into force after being signed by the president, according to rosmedia, UNN reports

Details

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed in the second and third readings a bill on the confiscation of property of those convicted under the article "on fakes".

The bill was voted in favor by  377 MPs. There were no votes against and no abstentions.

According to the law, the authorities will be able to seize property from convicts under a number of articles: "fake news" and discrediting the army, calls for extremism and sanctions, rehabilitation of Nazism and actions against the state. In addition, state awards and titles will be taken away from convicts.

Recall

The State Duma passed the bill in the first reading on January 24. 

In 2023, Russia changed the main source of military recruitment for the war in Ukraine - British intelligence31.01.24, 12:42 • 21200 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

