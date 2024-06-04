Russian shelling of Kupyansk: ammunition hit a private house

During the enemy shelling of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region,ammunition hit a private house, injuring a 59-year-old man. a fire broke out. About it UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

This morning, the enemy carried out another attack on Kupyansk, hitting a private house.

A fire broke out, and the destroyed structural elements of the building were burning. Rescuers eliminated the fire.

The owner of the house, a 59-year-old man, was injured by the explosion.

