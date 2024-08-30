Russian shelling damages gas supply in Kherson suburbs

In the suburbs of Kherson, as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, the gas supply network was damaged, which led to the shutdown of gas in Antonivka and partially in Yantarne. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Residents of Dniprovsky district are informed that the occupants' actions have again disrupted the uninterrupted power supply to the community. Experts are ready to start emergency repair work as soon as possible.

Local authorities ask residents to be understanding and assure them that they will do everything possible to restore gas supply as soon as possible.

