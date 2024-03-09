Russian propagandists spread fake news that Ukraine is running out of mobilization reserves

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20186 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 68338 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49160 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 225735 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179807 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223552 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249831 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155650 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371762 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 68398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 225807 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182166 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200426 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13437 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22171 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22612 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44146 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51806 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian propagandists spread fake news that Ukraine is running out of mobilization reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34891 views

Russian propagandists are spreading false narratives that Ukraine's mobilization reserves are rapidly depleting in order to disrupt mobilization efforts in Ukraine.

Russian propagandists spread fake news that Ukraine is running out of mobilization reserves

Russian propagandists are spreading another fake information that Ukraine's mobilization reserves are allegedly running out quickly, which is aimed at disrupting mobilization in Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian propagandists are spreading narratives that Ukraine is rapidly running out of mobilization reserves, there is panic among men of mobilization age, and those who are captured on the street leave the impression of a ragtag group.

Truth: Such statements are part of the Russian propaganda narrative aimed at disrupting mobilization in Ukraine: "the war is already lost," "no one wants to fight anymore," and "those captured in the streets" are sent to the front "untrained" and "without proper equipment,

- the center notes.

The center also emphasizes that a KIIS poll conducted in February 2024 showed that most Ukrainians believe in victory and are ready to endure the war as long as necessary. Ukrainian society is not ready to surrender.

Recall

In response to the Hungarian Prime Minister's statement on the buffer zone in Ukraine, the Center for Strategic Communications statedthat Hungary's security depends on Kyiv's survival.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Hungary
Ukraine
