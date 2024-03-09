Russian propagandists spread fake news that Ukraine is running out of mobilization reserves

Russian propagandists are spreading another fake information that Ukraine's mobilization reserves are allegedly running out quickly, which is aimed at disrupting mobilization in Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian propagandists are spreading narratives that Ukraine is rapidly running out of mobilization reserves, there is panic among men of mobilization age, and those who are captured on the street leave the impression of a ragtag group.

Truth: Such statements are part of the Russian propaganda narrative aimed at disrupting mobilization in Ukraine: "the war is already lost," "no one wants to fight anymore," and "those captured in the streets" are sent to the front "untrained" and "without proper equipment, - the center notes.

The center also emphasizes that a KIIS poll conducted in February 2024 showed that most Ukrainians believe in victory and are ready to endure the war as long as necessary. Ukrainian society is not ready to surrender.

