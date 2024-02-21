Russian propaganda was spread: Likhovoy on NYT news about hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers captured during exit from Avdiivka

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100294 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157230 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253376 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227496 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25243 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38765 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25867 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32313 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29558 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227496 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239016 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100297 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70352 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76890 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113489 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114357 views
Russian propaganda was spread: Likhovoy on NYT news about hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers captured during exit from Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29528 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy denied the New York Times article's claim that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were captured during the withdrawal from Avdiivka, saying the article spreads unsubstantiated Russian propaganda.

Commenting  on the news that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers could have been captured during the withdrawal from Avdiivka, Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, said that the NYT had spread a Russian propaganda narrative without any substantiation. He said this on the air of a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.  

"We were unpleasantly surprised by this publication, to put it mildly, because we gave our commentary on this issue, which was well-founded and it seemed that everything should logically fall into place. But unfortunately, either deliberately or inadvertently, the New York Times spread the Russian propaganda narrative without any substantiation. The sources they refer to are absolutely unreliable, because there are no such people and this is not a fact... We say: yes, there are prisoners, but their number is in no way hundreds," said Lykhoviy.

3rd Brigade reports missing soldiers in Avdiivka19.02.24, 21:09 • 31536 views

He reminded that during the final stage of the Avdiivka defense operation, the Armed Forces did not hide or deny that a certain number of servicemen did not get in touch.

"We use this concept because it means 'they' are missing, they may be prisoners, but some of them end up on our side, some of them are in good health, possibly wounded, who then get in touch and go to their units," said Lykhoviy.

Lykhoviy noted that Russia continues its aggression, now in the information field, having suffered significant losses in the Avdiivka operation.

"It (Russian Federation - ed.) is now using not only cannon fodder, bombs and shells, but also just banal fakes, which are unfortunately spread by some reputable world media. These statements of Russian propaganda about hundreds and thousands of prisoners are complete disinformation that is not confirmed by anything," said Lykhoviy.

Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade19.02.24, 20:41 • 108382 views

Addendum

The New York Times published an article stating that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers may have been captured or are missing during the withdrawal from Avdiivka.

 Tarnavsky reportedthat the withdrawal from Avdiivka went according to plan, but that at the final stage of the operation, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

