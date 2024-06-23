$41.340.03
russian propaganda spreads false claims that the UK is planning a nuclear strike on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39253 views

russian media are spreading false accusations that the UK is planning a nuclear strike on Western Ukraine.

russian propaganda spreads false claims that the UK is planning a nuclear strike on Ukraine

russian media are spreading fake accusations about the UK's plans for a nuclear strike in western Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and information security SPRAVDI, reports UNN.

Details

russian propaganda Telegram channels have been actively spreading fake information in recent days that the UK is preparing a provocation with a nuclear strike on western Ukraine. According to russian sources, the United Kingdom intends to detonate its own nuclear charge on the territory controlled by the "Kiev regime" and blame russia for everything.

However, according to reliable sources, such statements are pure manipulation. So far, there is no evidence that russia is directly preparing a nuclear strike.

In addition, experts note that it is impossible to bring nuclear weapons to full combat readiness unnoticed, since modern intelligence technologies quickly detect any such actions.

This information fake is considered an integral part of the kremlin regime's strategy of nuclear blackmail. The obvious purpose of its dissemination is to discredit Ukraine and try to force the international community to compromise with the Russian Federation.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War Politics
