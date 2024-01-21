Russian occupants shell Tyschenivka and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants shelled Tyschenivka and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, damaging private houses, said the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov. No one was injured in the shelling, but several settlements in the area were damaged.
Today, Russian occupants shelled Tyschenivka and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Military District Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Details
Syniehubov said that about 15 localities in the region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, in particular: Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Okhrimivka, Zemlianky of Chuhuiv district; Khatne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district.
Today around 02:00 the enemy fired at Tyshchenivka village in Kupyansk district. A gas pipeline and a private house were damaged. There were no casualties. At about 03:30, the occupants fired mortars at the town of Vovchansk, Chuguevsky district. At 04:15, the enemy hit the city with a multiple rocket launcher. As a result of the shelling, private houses were damaged.
He noted that there was no information about the victims.
Russians strike 95 times in Zaporizhzhia, a man is wounded21.01.24, 09:10 • 33768 views
The Russian military shelled Borova village in Izium district, Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged a hospital, an ambulance and houses.