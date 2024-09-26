Russian night attack on Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells about injuries caused by falling debris

In Kyiv region, as of 14:30, one person was injured as a result of a night attack by the Russian army, as a result of falling debris in three districts, 5 private houses and three high-rise buildings were damaged , and 6 forest litter fires broke out. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

The Kyiv region continues to eliminate the consequences of the night attack. As of 14:30, one person was injured in the air attack. A 66-year-old resident of one of the settlements in Kyiv region was wounded. She has minor wounds. She refused to be taken to an ambulance - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, five private houses were damaged in three districts of the region. Windows were smashed and facades were damaged. Also, windows in several apartments in 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. Minor damage to the facade of the building was recorded at one of the region's enterprises.

Also, in three districts of the region, rescuers extinguished 6 fires of forest floor and grass flooring as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets.

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles