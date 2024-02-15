Russian Navy keeps up carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92097 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123192 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271491 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177346 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166940 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240887 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103581 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 87889 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 62639 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 58985 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 70997 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271491 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237622 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102311 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118693 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119217 views
Russian Navy keeps up carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

Russian Navy keeps up carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25418 views

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Russia has one Kalibr carrier ship in the Black Sea.

Russia keeps one carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy reported, UNN writes.

Details

"There are 3 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 4 missiles," the Navy said in a statement.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

Russia keeps up to 60 Kalibr missiles in the sea and bays - Humeniuk13.02.24, 11:59 • 26006 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea

Contact us about advertising