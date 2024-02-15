Russian Navy keeps up carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

Russia keeps one carrier ship with up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy reported, UNN writes.

Details

"There are 3 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 4 missiles," the Navy said in a statement.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

