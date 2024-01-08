Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased to four

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, four people have been reported injured. This was announced on Monday by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

As of now, the number of victims has increased to four - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

A total of five explosions were heard in the city on Monday morning. There were reports of rockets hitting residential areas of Zaporizhzhia.