Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, four people have been reported injured. This was announced on Monday by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
As of now, the number of victims has increased to four
Addendum
A total of five explosions were heard in the city on Monday morning. There were reports of rockets hitting residential areas of Zaporizhzhia.