russian missile strike on recreation center in Kharkiv region: death toll rises to 7

Another victim of a russian missile attack on a recreation center was identified in the Kharkiv region. This brings the number of victims of the May 19 attack to 7. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Unfortunately, the 51-year-old man, who was reported missing, died. As of now, the diving unit of the State Emergency Service has found fragments of his body - the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials noted that a total of 28 people were wounded in the strike, and the number of wounded, including the latest victim, has increased to seven.

Recall

In the afternoon, on May 19, russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv region. The occupiers hit a recreation center , killing a pregnant woman. An 8-year-old girl was also injured.

