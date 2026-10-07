Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk: already two dead and 9 injured

In the Poltava region, two people were killed and nine injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Kremenchuk community on October 7. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, UNN writes.

Details

On October 7, as reported, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Kremenchuk community.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed—a 72-year-old woman and a man born in 1986," the police reported.

"The number of injured has risen to nine (eight people were injured, and one person suffered an acute stress reaction)," law enforcement officers added.

It was also reported that the homes and vehicles of local residents were damaged.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. Information is being уточнена," the statement reads.

The police also released a video showing the aftermath of the missile attack on Kremenchuk being cleared.