Russian missile may have fallen: Russian media report three wounded in Belgorod region

A Russian missile may have fallen on the Belgorod region last night, injuring three people, UNN reports citing Astra.

Details

Earlier, Belgorod publicists published a video of a rocket launch and landing over the city. The day before, the Bel.ru news agency removed the post, the only publication the outlet has taken down on its channel since the start of the shelling, Astra notes .

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down 21 Vampire MLRS missiles and nine UAVs over the region last night. As noted by the "Apoliticality destroys" TV channel, the footage from Novosadovoye shows a giant crater, which is not typical for MLRS and drones.

Prior to that, the governor of Belgorod region reported that three people were injured in Novosadovoye, and windows, facades, roofs and fences of 21 private houses and outbuildings were damaged.