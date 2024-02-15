Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to four

While clearing the rubble from a Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region on February 14, rescuers pulled another victim from the rubble of a destroyed house, bringing the death toll from the attack to four. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Rescuers pulled the body of a 54-year-old woman from the rubble of the destroyed house. The death toll has risen to four: two women and two men - the prosecutor's office said.

Five people were also injured in the attack.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

Recall

on February 14, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, hitting residential buildings.