Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers found another victim of Russian rocket fire in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, bringing the death toll to four.
While clearing the rubble from a Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region on February 14, rescuers pulled another victim from the rubble of a destroyed house, bringing the death toll from the attack to four. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Rescuers pulled the body of a 54-year-old woman from the rubble of the destroyed house. The death toll has risen to four: two women and two men
Five people were also injured in the attack.
The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.
Recall
on February 14, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, hitting residential buildings.