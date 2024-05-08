Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: Kravchenko reported details of the destruction and the condition of the wounded

The Kyiv region continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack. Two people were injured in the attack. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN informs.

According to him, the victims - a woman and a man with multiple limb injuries and shrapnel wounds - were taken to the hospital.

The woman was operated on and is in the intensive care unit. The man is being treated in the trauma department. They are being provided with all necessary medical care - Kravchenko said.

In addition, he said, the number of damaged facilities has increased.

"As of 18:00, these are 19 private houses in two districts of the region. One of the houses was destroyed to the ground. In addition, a number of apartments in one apartment building were damaged. Windows were smashed, doors were cut, roofs and walls were damaged in all residential buildings. The debris also damaged one kindergarten - windows and doors were smashed, as well as 7 cars, several non-residential buildings, and power lines. Power engineers have already restored power to all consumers who had no electricity due to the night attack," summarized the RMA head.

In Kyiv region, 20 houses and 7 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling, there are wounded