Russian Federation confiscates more than $100 million from Google to fund war support - The Telegraph

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104307 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russian Federation confiscates more than $100 million from Google to fund war support - The Telegraph

Russian Federation confiscates more than $100 million from Google to fund war support - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia seized more than $100 million from Google's accounts to finance the war. The funds were transferred to Russian TV channels, including RT and Tsargrad, which pledged to use them to support the war in Ukraine.

Russia seized more than $100 million from a division of the American company Google to finance support for the war against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

US documents showed that bailiffs seized funds from the tech giant's Russian bank accounts in 2022, leading its unit in the country to bankruptcy.

According to the documents, the bankruptcy administrators of Google's division transferred funds to Russian TV channels, including the state-run RT and the Tsargrad propaganda service, which pledged to use the funds to support the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The Russian company Google declared bankruptcy in 2022, saying that the Kremlin had seized funds, but it is unclear how much was seized.

The documents show that bailiffs seized the company's bank account after a Moscow court ruled that it must pay damages to Tsargrad TV, an Orthodox propaganda channel owned by oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.

Last week, Google filed lawsuits against RT, Tsargrad TV and a third broadcaster, NFPT, in US and English courts.

Russian courts have ruled that Google must pay huge amounts of compensation to three TV channels for removing them from YouTube and deleting their Google accounts.

Google finally disconnects Russian users from monetization - media8/12/24, 1:59 PM • 20785 views

Google is seeking a ruling to block broadcasters from pursuing their assets in foreign jurisdictions such as South Africa, Turkey, and Serbia.

In court documents, Google reported: "Bailiffs have seized over $100 million worth of Google Russia assets, although the amount allegedly due under the court order was less than $12.5 million (one billion rubles) at the time. "Tsargrad received one billion rubles from this amount, which he said he would use to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

Court documents show that the Moscow-based law firm Art de Lex, which represents the bankruptcy administrator, prioritized the payment to Russian broadcasters over employees and other creditors.

How Google plays along with Russian propaganda in the TOT: a study1/20/24, 7:10 AM • 101828 views

The owner of Tsargrad, Malofeev, is called an "Orthodox oligarch". He was sanctioned by the US for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014. The company sued Google in Turkey, demanding additional funds from the company.

According to Turkish documents, Russian courts have determined that Google owes Tsargrad 32.8 billion rubles (£273 million). However, as the company's daily fines double every 24 hours, this amount could exceed the entire market value of Google.

In filing the lawsuits last week, Google said that Russian courts "have imposed unprecedented fines and arbitrary legal sanctions against Google in an attempt to restrict access to information about our services and as punishment for our compliance with international sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

