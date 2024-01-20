ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 69707 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108550 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137760 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175465 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281597 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

How Google plays along with Russian propaganda in the TOT: a study

How Google plays along with Russian propaganda in the TOT: a study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101831 views

Google's search algorithm may contribute to the promotion of Russian propaganda in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to a study by the National Resistance Center.

When searching for information on Google in Russian, Ukrainian media resources prevail in Ukraine, and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the logic and search results are almost similar to the Moscow location, according to the National Resistance Center, which conducted a study on the spread of Russian lies on Google, UNN reports

Details

According to the CNS, Google's algorithm suggests that news readers in Crimea should watch propaganda media. 

As for the search in Russian on Google in the TOT,  the results for users, in particular, in Kherson region are different from those in Crimea and Russia.

Ukrainian news sites are already in the top ten. However, a group of Kremlin propaganda sites is offered a little lower in the search results. 

According to Google's Keyword Planner, news searches are quite popular in the occupied cities of southern and eastern Ukraine (Berdiansk and Melitopol). At the same time, many users search for "news" in Ukrainian.  

The best way to avoid Russian propaganda is not to use Russian in your browser and search, the CNS said. 

However, Russian state propaganda dumps are much more highly indexed by Google in the TOT than in the free territories. That is, the search engine's algorithms either recognize the TOT as Russian Federation, or Google deliberately spreads hostile propaganda in the occupied territory

- emphasized the National Resistance Center.

Therefore, the CNS called on Ukrainians in the TOT to enter requests exclusively in Ukrainian to reduce the risk of hazardous resources.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

