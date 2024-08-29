russian federation conducted 252 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region

Over the past day, russian troops have struck 252 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The air strike was carried out in Stepove.

128 drones attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

5 MLRS attacks took place in Huliaipole and Novodanilivka.

Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Zelenyi Hai and Pryluky were subjected to 118 artillery attacks.

In addition, the shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. There is no information on civilian casualties.

