russian federation conducted 252 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region
Kyiv
Over the past day, enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, making 252 attacks. The attacks included an air strike, 128 drone attacks, 5 MLRS attacks and 118 artillery attacks.
Details
The air strike was carried out in Stepove.
128 drones attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.
5 MLRS attacks took place in Huliaipole and Novodanilivka.
Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Zelenyi Hai and Pryluky were subjected to 118 artillery attacks.
In addition, the shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. There is no information on civilian casualties.
