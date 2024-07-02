Russian drones strike at Orthodox church in Kherson region

Russian occupants conducted three drone strikes on the Orthodox Holy Archangel Michael Church in Zmiivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, according to the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

"This afternoon, the Russians launched three drone strikes on the church. This caused a fire. This is not the first time the church has come under enemy fire. The windows, roof, and bell tower were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday evening.

