Russian drones spotted over three regions of Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23666 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242280 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164094 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49150 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108754 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40091 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233622 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23666 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26292 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108754 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112132 views
Russian drones spotted over three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24415 views

Several enemy UAVs were spotted in different regions of Ukraine.

Hostile drones were spotted over several regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Several UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, are in the southern and eastern parts of Kirovohrad region, heading northwest.

The UAV was also spotted in the northeastern part of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

In addition, the UAV is south of Kryvyi Rih, heading north.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three enemy drones in three regions overnight28.05.24, 07:23 • 36056 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

