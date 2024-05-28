Russian drones spotted over three regions of Ukraine

Hostile drones were spotted over several regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Several UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, are in the southern and eastern parts of Kirovohrad region, heading northwest.

The UAV was also spotted in the northeastern part of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

In addition, the UAV is south of Kryvyi Rih, heading north.

