Russian drones attacked Slavyansk in Donetsk region in the morning: there is damage

This morning Slavyansk, in the Donetsk region, was attacked by enemy drones. There were no injuries, there are injuries, said the head of the city military administration Vadim Lyakh, reports UNN with reference to the Slavic MBA.

"One of them got into a private house on Aerodromnaya street. Private cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the community said.

Addition

Russian troops have shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. The Russian army dropped 10 bombs directly on residential areas. As a result of enemy attacks, four people were killed and 14 others were injured, including a three - year-old boy.