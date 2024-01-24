ukenru
Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region: agricultural enterprises and residential buildings damaged

Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region: agricultural enterprises and residential buildings damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106486 views

The Russian military attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k and Nikopol districts of Ukraine with kamikaze drones, damaging agricultural enterprises and residential buildings. No casualties were reported.

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k and Nikopol districts with kamikaze drones. Local agricultural enterprises were damaged, and the private sector was also affected. The situation in the region was described by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

It was noisy today not only in Dniprovsky district, but also in Nikopol district. Russians shelled the district center with artillery. The communities of Myrivka and Marhanets were attacked by kamikaze drones. Two agricultural enterprises were damaged.

- Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, 5 private houses, a garage and a civilian car were damaged by drone attacks in the region.

In addition, the enemy shelling hit a gas pipeline and a power line.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council in Dnipropetrovs'k region decided on a new name for the city23.01.24, 20:14 • 32423 views

Recall

A woman of 43 years old was killed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of a massive rocket attack by Russian troops

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

