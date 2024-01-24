Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region: agricultural enterprises and residential buildings damaged

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k and Nikopol districts with kamikaze drones. Local agricultural enterprises were damaged, and the private sector was also affected. The situation in the region was described by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

It was noisy today not only in Dniprovsky district, but also in Nikopol district. Russians shelled the district center with artillery. The communities of Myrivka and Marhanets were attacked by kamikaze drones. Two agricultural enterprises were damaged. - Lysak said.



According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, 5 private houses, a garage and a civilian car were damaged by drone attacks in the region.

In addition, the enemy shelling hit a gas pipeline and a power line.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

