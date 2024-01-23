ukenru
Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council in Dnipropetrovs'k region decided on a new name for the city

Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council in Dnipropetrovs'k region decided on a new name for the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32425 views

The Novomoskovsk City Council has decided to rename the city to Nova Samara and will submit this proposal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for final approval.

Members of the Novomoskovsk City Council have decided on a new name for the city - Nova Samara. This was reported by the mayor of Novomoskovsk, Serhiy Reznik, UNN reports.

Details 

At an extraordinary session of the city council, they decided to submit the name Nova Samara to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as a new name for our city. The final decision will be made by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada

- Reznik said.

Denys Monastyrskyi Street and Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo Square appear in Kyiv18.01.24, 18:33 • 27174 views

In addition, other names were put forward for consideration - Samar and Prysamarsk. Earlier , Reznik also spoke about the results of the electronic and paper voting of the townspeople for the new name of Novomoskovsk.

The majority of citizens (51.43%) voted for the name Novosamarsk, and 41.65% for Samar. Almost 7% supported the name Novoselytsia.

Addendum

Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council met twice - in December 23 and January 24 - to choose a new name for the city, but both times none of the options received a majority of votes.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council has renamed 10 urban rail transport facilities, including one railway station, eight railway platforms, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

