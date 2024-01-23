Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council in Dnipropetrovs'k region decided on a new name for the city

Members of the Novomoskovsk City Council have decided on a new name for the city - Nova Samara. This was reported by the mayor of Novomoskovsk, Serhiy Reznik, UNN reports.

At an extraordinary session of the city council, they decided to submit the name Nova Samara to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as a new name for our city. The final decision will be made by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada - Reznik said.

In addition, other names were put forward for consideration - Samar and Prysamarsk. Earlier , Reznik also spoke about the results of the electronic and paper voting of the townspeople for the new name of Novomoskovsk.

The majority of citizens (51.43%) voted for the name Novosamarsk, and 41.65% for Samar. Almost 7% supported the name Novoselytsia.

Deputies of the Novomoskovsk City Council met twice - in December 23 and January 24 - to choose a new name for the city, but both times none of the options received a majority of votes.

