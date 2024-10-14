Russian drone strike on civilian car in Kherson region leaves 2 dead and 2 wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car near Havrylivka. The strike killed two women (72 and 56 years old), and injured two other people and hospitalized them.
As a result of a drone attack by Russian troops on a civilian car in Kherson region, two people were killed and two more were injured, the Kherson RMA said in a Telegram post on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"Four people were injured when a Russian drone hit a civilian car near Havrylivka. Two women, aged 72 and 56, sustained fatal injuries. Two other victims were taken to hospital by ambulance. A 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusions," the RMA reported.
According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on October 14, Russian military personnel directed an FPV drone at a civilian car with five people in it near one of the settlements in Beryslav district. The driver was not injured.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
Russian army strikes at a civilian car in Kherson region: there are dead and injured14.10.24, 14:02 • 12002 views