Russian army strikes at a civilian car in Kherson region: there are dead and injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone. The attack killed two women aged 72 and 56, and injured a 46-year-old driver. Novooleksandrivka was also attacked.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car near Havrylivka with a drone today, October 14 . The attack killed two women and wounded a man, said RMA head Alexander Prokudin, UNN reports.
In the afternoon, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone near Havrylivka. Unfortunately, two women, aged 72 and 56, sustained life-threatening injuries
He also said the 46-year-old driver of the vehicle was wounded.
Addendum
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Novooleksandrivka with a drone, a 68-year-old man was wounded.