In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40486 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 157468 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 330812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238543 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253293 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372524 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian drone flies into Moldova during attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120257 views

A Russian drone intruded into Moldovan airspace during the February 27 attack on Ukraine and was destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

Russian drone flies into Moldova during attack

On the night of February 27, during a Russian drone attack, one of the "Shaheds" flew over the territory of neighboring Moldova. Later, the UAV was destroyed in the sky over Ukraine. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy provocatively directed the route of one of the Russian drones along a trajectory crossing the Ukrainian-Moldovan section of the state border in Odesa region.

The drone flew over the territory of the neighboring state for several kilometers and re-entered Ukrainian airspace, where it was subsequently destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense forces

The military emphasized.

AddendumAddendum

The Southern Defense Forces emphasize that the maneuvers of the Shahed-131/136 UAVs in their operational area lasted two hours.

During an attack in the southern direction, air defense units destroyed 4 UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type  in Kirovohrad region.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles27.02.24, 07:41 • 35504 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Shahed 129
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
