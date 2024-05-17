Russian drone drops explosives on car of Kherson region's community leader: man sustains multiple injuries

In Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Stanislav. The car in which the head of the Novotroitsk military administration was traveling was hit. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

The Russian army continues to terrorize Kherson region with drones. In the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Stanislav. The car in which the head of the Novotroitsk Military Police Serhiy Peretyatko was traveling came under attack. He was injured in the chest, arm and leg. "An ambulance takes the injured man to the hospital - Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, since the community headed by Peretyatko is under temporary Russian occupation, he helped his colleagues from Stanislav.

"This is one of the most dangerous settlements in our region, which the Russian army attacks constantly. And in such conditions, our specialists continue to fulfill their duties. I wish Serhiy Hryhorovych a speedy recovery!" summarized the RMA head.

