Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson, wounds 25-year-old nurse
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a hospital in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone. A 25-year-old nurse sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg, and was treated on the spot.
Russian occupants attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with a drone, a 25-year-old nurse was wounded . This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"Today, Russian occupants attacked one of the hospitals in Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone again. A 25-year-old nurse of this healthcare facility was injured. She sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg," said Mrochko.
According to him, the victim received medical care on the spot.
