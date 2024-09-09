Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson, wounds 25-year-old nurse

Russian occupants attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with a drone, a 25-year-old nurse was wounded . This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Today, Russian occupants attacked one of the hospitals in Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone again. A 25-year-old nurse of this healthcare facility was injured. She sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg," said Mrochko.

According to him, the victim received medical care on the spot.

