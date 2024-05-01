Russian Defense Ministry reports drone attacks in four regions: what is known

The Russian Defense Minister says that on the night of May 1, UAVs tried to attack Voronezh, Ryazan, Belgorod and Kursk regions. There are reports of 6 drones being shot down. In turn, Russian media write about a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery, UNN reports .

Details

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that six unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems, including three over the territory of the Voronezh region, one over the Ryazan region, one over the Belgorod region, and one over the territory of the Kursk region.

According to the governor of Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, the falling debris of the DPR broke the windows in a building under construction. No one was injured.

In the Ryazan region, according to Governor Pavel Malkov, there were no casualties as a result of the drone attack, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Russian media reported on a UAV attack on the Ryazan oil refinery . A fire broke out there. According to eyewitnesses, the attack took place around three in the morning. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a humming sound, followed by two explosions.