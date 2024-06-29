"Russian captivity kills": journalists show photos of liberated Ukrainian soldiers

The journalists showed the condition of the Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity when they returned home. The soldiers have lost a lot of weight, and one of them also has wounds on his legs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

The hosts of the Kramatorsk Station project, Vlada and Konstantin Liberov, showed the condition of the Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity on June 25.

The photos show that the Ukrainian soldiers have lost a lot of weight, and one of them also has wounds on his legs.

"Russian captivity kills," the CPJ captioned the photos.

Recall

On Friday, June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Ukraine had managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity. Among them is Nariman Dzhelial, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.