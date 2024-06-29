$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

"Russian captivity kills": journalists show photos of liberated Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv

 74628 views

Journalists showed the condition in which Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity returned home.

"Russian captivity kills": journalists show photos of liberated Ukrainian soldiers

The journalists showed the condition of the Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity when they returned home. The soldiers have lost a lot of weight, and one of them also has wounds on his legs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

The hosts of the Kramatorsk Station project, Vlada and Konstantin Liberov, showed the condition of the Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity on June 25.

The photos show that the Ukrainian soldiers have lost a lot of weight, and one of them also has wounds on his legs.

"Russian captivity kills," the CPJ captioned the photos.

Recall

On Friday, June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Ukraine had managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity. Among them is Nariman Dzhelial, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
