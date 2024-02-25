Russian attack on village in Zaporizhzhya: one person killed, three wounded

A Russian strike on a village in Zaporizhzhya region hit a farm. According to the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fdeorov, the attack killed one person and wounded three others, UNN reports.

"1 person was killed and 3 wounded. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on a farm in Malashivka village of Shyrokivska community," said Fedorov.

Earlier, Fedorov reportedthat an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia today, Russian troops struck the village of Shyroke in Zaporizhzhia district.