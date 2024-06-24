Russian attack on Odessa: three injured in hospital, police showed consequences

Three injured in the morning attack of Russian troops on Odessa are in hospital and are in a condition of moderate severity, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on Monday, writes UNN.

"There were no fatalities as a result of the morning attack on civilian infrastructure. Three victims are now in one of the city hospitals. their condition is moderate. Doctors provide all the necessary assistance," Trukhanov said in Telegram.

Details

The National Police showed the consequences of an enemy missile attack on Odessa, pointing out that this morning Russian troops launched a missile strike and damaged a civilian object. At the site of the hit, a fire broke out, which was liquidated by firefighters.

In Odessa, the number of victims due to the Russian strike is growing: a 19-year-old boy is among the injured