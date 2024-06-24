In Odessa, the number of victims due to the Russian strike is growing: a 19-year-old boy is among the injured

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369065 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90791 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102193 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119210 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 888 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11620 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13267 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17279 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Odessa, the number of victims due to the Russian strike is growing: a 19-year-old boy is among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23689 views

Three people, including a 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58, were injured in a Russian strike on Odessa.

In Odessa, the number of victims due to the Russian strike is growing: a 19-year-old boy is among the injured

The number of victims as a result of today's strike of the Russian army on Odessa has increased to three. A 19-year-old boy and two 50-by-58-year-old men were injured, RMA chairman Oleg Kiper said on Monday . 

Now it is known about three victims: a 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58. The wounded were hospitalized. Doctors provide all the necessary assistance

- written by the keeper.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy's attack continues.

Earlier, the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov reported about two victims of the attack of the Russian army this morning. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarUNN-Odesa
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31