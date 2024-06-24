In Odessa, the number of victims due to the Russian strike is growing: a 19-year-old boy is among the injured

The number of victims as a result of today's strike of the Russian army on Odessa has increased to three. A 19-year-old boy and two 50-by-58-year-old men were injured, RMA chairman Oleg Kiper said on Monday .

Now it is known about three victims: a 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58. The wounded were hospitalized. Doctors provide all the necessary assistance - written by the keeper.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy's attack continues.

Earlier, the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov reported about two victims of the attack of the Russian army this morning.