Russian attack on Kyiv: there is a fire on the 8th and 9th floors of a residential building, no reports from victims

As a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments on a residential building in Obolon district of the capital, fire was recorded on the 8th and 9th floors, no victims were reported, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, reports UNN.

"Debris fell on a residential building in the Obolon district of the capital. Fire on the 8th and 9th floors. All emergency services are at the scene," Klitschko wrote.

He also added that there have been no reports of injuries from the house in Obolon, where the debris hit. Medics are on duty at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile strike by the Russian army on Kyiv, debris fell, a high-rise building in the Obolon district was damaged.