ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40416 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 157123 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93701 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 330410 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203335 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238485 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253279 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159381 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372518 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian attack on Kupyansk: two dead and 5 wounded reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21849 views

A 58-year-old pastor and a 39-year-old man were killed, 3 women and 2 men were injured in a FAB-500 attack that destroyed residential buildings, a cafe and a church in Kupyansk, Ukraine.

Russian attack on Kupyansk: two dead and 5 wounded reported

A 58-year-old pastor and a 39-year-old man were killed in Kupyansk by a FAB-500 enemy strike, 3 women and 2 men were wounded, and residential buildings, a cafe and a church were destroyed, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported updated data on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of now, it is known that a total of five people were wounded and two were killed as a result of the FAB-500 bombing. The deceased are a 58-year-old pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man, details are being established. The wounded are 3 women and 2 men. They are being provided with medical care.

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, residential buildings, cafes, and a church were destroyed.

"Search operations are ongoing. All services are working on the ground," he said.

Russian strike on Kupyansk: occupants hit a church, a pastor is killed28.02.24, 15:06 • 23777 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kupyansk
