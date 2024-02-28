Russian attack on Kupyansk: two dead and 5 wounded reported

A 58-year-old pastor and a 39-year-old man were killed in Kupyansk by a FAB-500 enemy strike, 3 women and 2 men were wounded, and residential buildings, a cafe and a church were destroyed, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported updated data on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of now, it is known that a total of five people were wounded and two were killed as a result of the FAB-500 bombing. The deceased are a 58-year-old pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man, details are being established. The wounded are 3 women and 2 men. They are being provided with medical care. - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, residential buildings, cafes, and a church were destroyed.

"Search operations are ongoing. All services are working on the ground," he said.

