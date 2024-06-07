Russian attack on Kiev region: robots and Fire trains were involved in extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility

In the Kiev region, as of 14:30 on June 7, the elimination of a fire at one of the industrial facilities, which occurred as a result of an attack by Russians, is still ongoing. A robot and two Fire trains were involved in extinguishing the fire. this was announced by RMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

According to Kravchenko, there were no casualties as a result of the Russian Air Attack on the Kiev region on the night of June 7.

Fire and rescue units of the Kiev region, the city of Kiev, and Ukrzaliznytsia are working at the scene of the incident. In total, more than 135 employees and 42 pieces of equipment were involved, in particular, a robot to extinguish a fire and two Fire trains.

In a significant area, the fire has already been extinguished.

The Russian army attacked the Kiev region at night. Air defense was operating in the region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the region.