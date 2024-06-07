ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russian attack on Kiev region: robots and Fire trains were involved in extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility

Russian attack on Kiev region: robots and Fire trains were involved in extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45374 views

A fire at an industrial facility in the Kiev region, caused by a Russian attack, as of 14:30 on June 7, is being liquidated. Two Fire trains are involved in extinguishing the fire.

In the Kiev region, as of 14:30 on June 7, the elimination of a fire at one of the industrial facilities, which occurred as a result of an attack by Russians, is still ongoing. A robot  and two Fire trains were involved in extinguishing the fire.  this was announced by RMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

In the Kiev region, the elimination of a fire at one of the industrial facilities that occurred continues

According to Kravchenko,  there were no casualties as a result of the Russian Air Attack  on the Kiev region on the night of June 7.

Fire and rescue units of the Kiev region, the city of Kiev, and Ukrzaliznytsia are working at the scene of the incident. In total, more than 135 employees and 42 pieces of equipment were involved, in particular, a robot to extinguish a fire and two Fire trains.

In a significant area, the fire has already been extinguished.

Recall

The Russian army attacked the Kiev region at night.  Air defense was operating in the region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

