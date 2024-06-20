Russian attack on Kiev region: no hits to critical infrastructure facilities were recorded, there is damage due to falling debris

The Russian army on the night of June 20 attacked the Kiev region with shock drones. There are no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects. There were no casualties. Due to falling debris, grass burned, and power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises were also damaged. This was announced by the chairman of Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked our area with attack drones. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There are no victims - written by Kravchenko.

According to him, as a result of falling debris near one of the settlements, a grass flooring fire broke out, which has already been eliminated.

Also, the wreckage damaged power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises.

All consequences of the attack are promptly eliminated, Kravchenko assured.

