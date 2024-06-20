$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15191 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Russian attack on Kiev region: no hits to critical infrastructure facilities were recorded, there is damage due to falling debris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35438 views

The Russian attack on the Kiev region did not lead to casualties, but the wreckage of drones damaged power lines, equipment of the enterprise and caused grass to catch fire.

Russian attack on Kiev region: no hits to critical infrastructure facilities were recorded, there is damage due to falling debris

The Russian army on the night of June 20 attacked the Kiev region with shock drones. There are no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects. There were no casualties. Due to falling debris, grass burned, and power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises were also damaged.  This was announced by the chairman of Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN

At night, the enemy attacked our area with attack drones. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There are no victims

- written by Kravchenko.

According to him, as a result of falling debris near one of the settlements, a grass flooring fire broke out, which has already been eliminated.

Also, the wreckage damaged power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises.

All consequences of the attack are promptly eliminated, Kravchenko assured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kyiv
