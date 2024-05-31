Russian attack on Kiev: fragments of enemy missiles completely destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky district

As a result of the morning attack of the Russian Federation on Kiev, a transformer substation was completely destroyed and the power grid in the Goloseevsky District of the capital was damaged . This was reported on Friday in the press service of DTEK, reports UNN.

This morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and completely destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky District of the capital - the message says.

It is noted that as soon as the security situation allowed, the Power Engineers began to return the light.

At 8:10, most of the houses were powered by backup sources.

According to DTEK, about 10 private houses and one commercial premises remain without electricity. The company indicated that the lights should be returned by the end of the day.

