Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to 40

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23039 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93266 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142417 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242228 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172486 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48928 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108713 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39842 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 72996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242228 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220651 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23039 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26089 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108713 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112116 views
Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to 40

Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to 40

 • 40791 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, 40 people were injured. According to Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, the attack was carried out with two UMPB D-30 ammunition.

As a result of the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket, the number of wounded has increased to 40. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to forty," Terekhov said.

Add

An investigation department headquarters has been set up near the site of the hit, where relatives of the missing persons can provide their DNA samples to identify the bodies that may be found in the hypermarket. The exact number of victims is being established.

According to Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, the attack was carried out with two UMPB D-30 ammunition rounds. The attack hit the building directly. A large-scale fire immediately broke out over an area of 15,000 meters.

"There may be people in the building. We are communicating with the administration. We know the approximate number of people who are not in touch. In addition, there may have been customers there, but the exact number of victims will be known only after the fire is extinguished," said Volodymyr Tymoshko.

He also added that the police have gained access to the CCTV servers. They are currently reviewing them to determine where people could have been and in what numbers.

Among the wounded are both the store's customers and employees.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims had increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to the information received, there were more than 200 people in the building. At least 15 people are currently unconnected.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising