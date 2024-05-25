Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to 40

As a result of the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket, the number of wounded has increased to 40. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded in the Epicenter has increased to forty," Terekhov said.

Add

An investigation department headquarters has been set up near the site of the hit, where relatives of the missing persons can provide their DNA samples to identify the bodies that may be found in the hypermarket. The exact number of victims is being established.

According to Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, the attack was carried out with two UMPB D-30 ammunition rounds. The attack hit the building directly. A large-scale fire immediately broke out over an area of 15,000 meters.

"There may be people in the building. We are communicating with the administration. We know the approximate number of people who are not in touch. In addition, there may have been customers there, but the exact number of victims will be known only after the fire is extinguished," said Volodymyr Tymoshko.

He also added that the police have gained access to the CCTV servers. They are currently reviewing them to determine where people could have been and in what numbers.

Among the wounded are both the store's customers and employees.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims had increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to the information received, there were more than 200 people in the building. At least 15 people are currently unconnected.