Russian attack on Kharkiv: the first shots of destruction and what is known about one of the victims

At Merezhi, there were shots of the divination of the same ruinuvan at Harkov, which was transmitted to the Telegram channel Kharkiv Life, UNN informs.

The footage shows destroyed buildings and broken windows.

In addition, Suspilne reports that one of the victims of the Russian attack was a trolleybus passenger.

"One of those killed as a result of an aerial bomb hitting the center of Kharkiv is a passenger of a trolleybus that dropped people off at a bus stop near the impact site," the report says.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four times, there are dead and wounded.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 18 - mayor