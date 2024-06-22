The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 18 - mayor

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 18. this was announced by the Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

"The number of victims has increased to 18," Terekhov said.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four times, there are dead and wounded.

Subsequently, the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA reported two dead and two wounded.