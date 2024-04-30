ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and 2 wounded reported

Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and 2 wounded reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23984 views

According to preliminary information from Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

As a result of the attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, one person was killed and two were wounded, the enemy, according to preliminary data, hit the city with KABs, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We have preliminary information about one killed and two wounded in Kholodnohirsk district

- Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also confirmed in Telegram that "there is information about one dead and wounded. The number is being established. Specialized services are working, he added.

According to Sinegubov, "according to preliminary information, the enemy hit Kharkiv with KABs.

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv: hits on civilian infrastructure and strikes near the park area were recorded30.04.24, 10:25 • 20351 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

