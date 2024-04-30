Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and 2 wounded reported

As a result of the attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, one person was killed and two were wounded, the enemy, according to preliminary data, hit the city with KABs, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We have preliminary information about one killed and two wounded in Kholodnohirsk district - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also confirmed in Telegram that "there is information about one dead and wounded. The number is being established. Specialized services are working, he added.

According to Sinegubov, "according to preliminary information, the enemy hit Kharkiv with KABs.

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv: hits on civilian infrastructure and strikes near the park area were recorded