Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 16: 12 injured in hospital, three of them in serious condition
The rocket attack on Kharkiv on January 16 resulted in the hospitalization of 12 people, three of whom are in critical condition. The victims include two women aged 39 and 43, as well as a 77-year-old woman with carbon monoxide poisoning.
As a result of a rocket attack on Kharkiv on January 16, 12 people were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as quoted by UNN.
As a result of the missile attacks on Kharkiv on January 16, 12 people were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition. These are women aged 39 and 43 who were seriously injured and are in the neurosurgery department, and a 77-year-old woman is in the toxicology department after carbon monoxide poisoning
The condition of the other patients is considered moderate to light. The injuries include craniocerebral, fragmentary injuries and fractures.
He also spoke about the condition of the children who suffered during yesterday's shelling of Malyi Burluk village in Kupyansk district.
According to Sinegubov, the 13-year-old girl's condition is serious, and doctors have performed the necessary surgical interventions. Instead, the 10-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic amputation of his lower limb is in fair condition.
According to police , on January 16 in the evening, the Russian military launched missiles at Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they fired from S-300. Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.
