Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 16: 12 injured in hospital, three of them in serious condition

As a result of a rocket attack on Kharkiv on January 16, 12 people were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as quoted by UNN.

Details

As a result of the missile attacks on Kharkiv on January 16, 12 people were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition. These are women aged 39 and 43 who were seriously injured and are in the neurosurgery department, and a 77-year-old woman is in the toxicology department after carbon monoxide poisoning - summarized the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

The condition of the other patients is considered moderate to light. The injuries include craniocerebral, fragmentary injuries and fractures.

Addendum

He also spoke about the condition of the children who suffered during yesterday's shelling of Malyi Burluk village in Kupyansk district.

Occupants strike a village in Kharkiv region with a guided missile: children suffer

According to Sinegubov, the 13-year-old girl's condition is serious, and doctors have performed the necessary surgical interventions. Instead, the 10-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic amputation of his lower limb is in fair condition.

Recall

According to police , on January 16 in the evening, the Russian military launched missiles at Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they fired from S-300. Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

13 wounded in hospitals due to Russian attack on Kharkiv - RMA