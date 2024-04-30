Russian attack on Kharkiv claims two lives, 6 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two people are killed and six wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine.
As a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv, two people have been killed and six wounded , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
According to preliminary information, two people were killed and six were wounded in the strikes on Kharkiv
