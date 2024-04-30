Russian attack on Kharkiv claims two lives, 6 wounded

As a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv, two people have been killed and six wounded , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv: hits on civilian infrastructure and strikes near the park area were recorded