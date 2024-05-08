Russian attack on Kharkiv: another 12-year-old boy injured, medics provide aid
Kyiv • UNN
A 12-year-old boy was wounded in Kharkiv, and doctors are providing him with medical care, in addition to two other wounded children aged 13 and 15, as reported earlier.
In Kharkiv, another 12-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack . This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Doctors are providing aid to another child. A 12-year-old boy was wounded
Before that , it was reportedthat there was information about two affected children - boys aged 13 and 15.
