Russian attack on Kharkiv: another 12-year-old boy injured, medics provide aid

In Kharkiv, another 12-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack . This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Doctors are providing aid to another child. A 12-year-old boy was wounded - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Before that , it was reportedthat there was information about two affected children - boys aged 13 and 15.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: three children are known to have been injured