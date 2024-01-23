Russian attack on Kharkiv: a man rescued from the rubble

In Kharkiv, a man was freed from the rubble after a Russian missile attack. His wife and child may be under the rubble, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

A man was pulled out of the rubble. He's alive. He says that his wife and child remain under the rubble - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

So far, three people are known to have been killed in the rocket attack on Kharkiv, and the information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed.

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There is damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed.