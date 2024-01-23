Russian attack on Kharkiv: doctors told about the condition of the victims

There are 23 injured in medical institutions in Kharkiv region as a result of the morning shelling, including three in extremely serious condition. The chief physician of one of the medical institutions in the region, Konstantin Loboyko, told about the condition of the victims, UNN reports.

Currently, there are 3 seriously injured patients in the hospital. One victim is in intensive care in an extremely serious condition - with wounds to the head, limbs and chest. The second has injuries to her lungs and soft tissues. Another serious patient is in the neurosurgical unit. The condition of the other wounded is moderate and satisfactory. - Konstantin Loboyko noted.

Details

According to the doctor, a total of 40 people injured in the morning hostile attacks were brought to the regional hospital.

In particular, 2 women who were pulled out of the rubble by rescuers died of their injuries during hospitalization.

Another 12 victims received medical care on an outpatient basis and were released home. And 23 victims were hospitalized in specialized departments.

In particular, three children were among the victims who were hospitalized. According to the doctor, the children are in satisfactory condition. They have now been sent to a specialized medical institution.

Recall

A total of 57 people were treated by doctors as a result of the Russian occupiers' missile attacks on the Saltovsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv. Another 6 Kharkiv residents were killed. The rescue operation is ongoing.