Russian attack on Borova: number of casualties increased, enemy used cluster munitions

Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, Russian troops used cluster munitions on a residential area. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to two people: the body of a woman was unblocked from the rubble. Preliminary: the enemy used cluster munitions on a residential area, at least five houses are burning - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that 7 people were wounded in the attack.