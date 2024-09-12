Russian attack on Borova: number of casualties increased, enemy used cluster munitions
Kyiv • UNN
Two people died as a result of Russian shelling of Borova village in Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used cluster munitions on a residential area, at least five houses are on fire.
Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, Russian troops used cluster munitions on a residential area. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to two people: the body of a woman was unblocked from the rubble. Preliminary: the enemy used cluster munitions on a residential area, at least five houses are burning
Earlier it was reported that 7 people were wounded in the attack.