Russian army strikes ten communities in Sumy region

During the day on May 25, the Russian army attacked Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities in Sumy region. 174 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar attacks (37 explosions), Grad multiple rocket launcher systems (13 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone attacks (7 explosions) and the dropping of HE munitions from a UAV (2 explosions).

Miropilska community: 2 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions) was recorded.

Esmanska community: FPV drones struck (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: the Russian army used artillery (24 explosions), mortars (11 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Shalyhinska community: 10 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Khotynska community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: Russian army struck with mortars (3 explosions).

