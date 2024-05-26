Russian army strikes ten communities in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked 10 settlements in Sumy region, firing 174 artillery, mortar, missile, and drone strikes.
During the day on May 25, the Russian army attacked Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities in Sumy region. 174 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar attacks (37 explosions), Grad multiple rocket launcher systems (13 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions) were recorded.
Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone attacks (7 explosions) and the dropping of HE munitions from a UAV (2 explosions).
Miropilska community: 2 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community.
Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions) was recorded.
Esmanska community: FPV drones struck (3 explosions).
Bilopilska community: the Russian army used artillery (24 explosions), mortars (11 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).
Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions).
Shalyhinska community: 10 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (8 explosions).
Khotynska community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).
Novoslobidska community: Russian army struck with mortars (3 explosions).
