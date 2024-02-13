Russian army strikes at residential areas in Kherson: one wounded, trolley damaged

Kherson was hit by Russian troops today - residential areas, a woman was reported wounded. A trolleybus was damaged in the city center. This was reported on Tuesday by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian army struck at residential areas of Kherson. A 60-year-old woman from Kherson sustained light injuries as a result of the shelling. She has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm," the RMA reported on Telegram, adding that the victim is receiving medical care.

Mrochko added that the enemy struck several times in different districts of Kherson. "Russian occupation forces continue to terrorize the civilian population! Thus, as a result of another shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank in the central part of the city, a trolleybus of Khersonelectrotrans of Kherson City Council was damaged. Fortunately, none of the passengers and employees of the utility were injured," Mrochko wrote in Telegram.

